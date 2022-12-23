How do you intend to beat the festive blues and save a penny?

We are back to that time of the year with the biggest celebration and holiday in the Christian faith. The Christmas season does not only excite Christians, but also other religions as it comes with sharing the happiness that wraps itself with the end of the year.

This is also the time when going home is such a big deal; some are coming from the city, others coming from overseas. There is so much anticipation.

Back in the day, on Christmas day, we would get to have exotic dishes, African tea with bread, chicken and beef at the same table in one day, and we had to wear our shimmering shoes we cleaned about a week before and our tantantala dresses.

It was, and is a whole cheer. And of course, eating and merry-making comes with expenses.

While others are on the other side of the story, some would find it difficult getting through January, many calling it a three-months’-month; it takes long to end and most people overspend during the festive season.

January comes and one is caught in a fix with all the food done and the children going back to school and tuition must be paid. We need the fun, of course. But how can one have both fun and get to keep their bank account in check? Here are tips to help you beat Jan-worry blues.

Go to the village early

It is not new to say that transport fares are hiked when Christmas draws nearer. For example, while one can go to Kabale District on usual days for approximately Shs30,000 to Shs50, 000, this will not be the same price from about December 20.

Prices are hiked up to more than Shs100, 000. If you have a bigger family of about five members that is already half a million you will be spending on just transport. And that is just public transport, private means are more costly. This leaves you with less or no money to keep you going in the village, yet you have to return.

Redo clothes and décor

Christmas comes every year. Surely there may be a few things one used last year that can be reused. For example, you do not have to buy a new Christmas tree of the last one is still intact (especially plastic). The decorations around it may change, but more money will be saved by re-using the tree.

The other Christmas décor that can be re-used may include the wreath, wrapping paper for gifts and even those gift bags you might have kept from last year or during an event during the course of the year. You can artfully use clothes you no longer need to wrap some gifts too. Speaking about clothes, repeating an outfit you wore last year is worth considering. More so, especially for custom made clothes, one can choose to alter and probably change the design of the same cloth and it will be brand new for the day.

Buy in bulk

According to Twaha Mukisa, an events planner at Mukie Events Limited, buying in bulk will not only save you money, but will also help plan for the days after D-day. Giving rice as an example, it is better to buy a sack of probably five to 10 kilogrammes. If you buy a 10kg or 25kg sack of basmati rice and super rice respectively, it will cost about Shs100, 000. However, a kilo of rice is about shs12, 000 and Shs5, 000 depending on where one buys. In the long run, you have saved up to Shs20, 000 and Shs40, 000 respectively, just on rice, plus time to keep spent on going to the shop every time you want to cook.

Buying meat, especially on the D-day, can be pricier. For people near the abattoirs, you can save up to Shs5, 000 on a kilo buying there. If you want to buy about 10kgs of goat meat, that same money can get you a whole goat which you can either skin yourself or pay about Shs10, 000 to be cleaned at the abattoir,” Mukisa says. It saves you more and gives you more outcomes as well.

Avoid unnecessary outings

Many activities can be done besides going to a fancy restaurant or place (except if this is on your must-do list). For example, plan a picnic with family or friends. You can book a place early at a garden or any other place, make your different dishes of food and get drinks and head out for the picnic.

The food will be more affordable and more than enough for everyone. Here, bonding activities can be done to spice up the picnic such as playing cards, and quiz games among others. You can also do a movie date; have a Christmas special or an interesting family movie, in the comfort of your home, or even sing to your favourite songs in a Karaoke setting.

Buy at the thrift market

This covers not only foodstuffs but also clothes and drinks. Because we had no fridge growing up, we always found ourselves buying most of the foodstuff (perishables) early morning after the first Mass at church. We would go to the abattoir, which was opposite the main market, where food was way more affordable than the rest of the places near home.

We got clothes from Mwanjari market in Kabale. The same in Kampala would be Owino market. This has shoes to blazers, from sandals to blouses, not forgetting different foods.

It is a go-to for everything needed in the house, the only down thing is that one has to be careful not to be duped. For wines and other drinks, if around Kampala, spare some time and go to Kikuubo for affordable things.

Budgeting comes first

At the back of your mind, budgeting needs to always come first for proper accountability. According to savethestudent, when doing a thrift Christmas, it is important to check your bank balance to work out how much cash you have to play with.