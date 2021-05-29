I love talking about family, decor and travel

I was a housewife for 10 years and children tend to play with a parent’s emotion but even when I work for long hours, all my children understand

Angie Kemi – Omeke ,

Creative director, Pink Coconut Décor

Gloria Haguma

My love language is is…

Touch and gifts. But as I grow older, I value quality time more.

If I were to describe my first crush, I would say they were….

Advertisement

Sweet, lovey-dovey with all that young butterfly energy. And thankfully, this is the man I married.

If I were reincarnated as an animal-based on my personality, the animal I would come back as would be…

Without a doubt a lioness. She feeds her cubs selflessly, she is persistent, brave and her love for her children is incomparable.

I disovered I was passionate about decor when I was…

I have been a creative person for the longest time. Right from when I was 5 years I started playing the violin and my dad encouraged me to think outside the box so when I got older, I started playing with lots of interior décor ideas and my friends told me I could earn a living out of it. In the process, I decided to open up a décor shop. Overthe last 10 years, I have put my blood, sweat and money into this brand.

My advice to a bride who wants over the top décor ideas, but has a small budget would be…

Cut your coat according to your cloth.

The one thing that is a must for every wedding that people often overlook is…

Respond if you please (RSVP). RSVP helps the couple know whether you intend to honour their invite or not.

The movie ending I wish I could change would be…

Schindler’s List – oh how I wish the little girl in the red dress made it.

If my friends and I created a band, I would call it…

The Tribe. We would be cool and play and kick it at the bar.

My favourite three topics to talk about are…

Family – my husband and children are very important to me. I was a housewife for 10 years and children tend to play with a parent’s emotion but even when I work for long hours, all my children understand.

Décor – This is something I am very passionate about. My dad told me years ago that talent is a bottomless vase so decor is one of the ways I share my creativity with the world.

Travel – I love to travel because when I do, I learn new culture and experience new adventure. I am extremely adventurous, I love sky-diving, Scuba diving, swimming and reading.

The last person I stalked on social media was…

I have never stalked anyone.

Hobby-cum business

I discovered I was good at decorating …

I started playing with lots of interior décor ideas and my friends told me I could earn from my hobby. I decided to open up a décor shop. Over the last 10 years, I have put my blood, sweat and money into this brand.