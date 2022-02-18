It is possible but risky to conceive after 40

Mercy After age 35, fertility begins to reduce rapidly and at age 40, your chances of conceiving go down significantly PHOTOs/net

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

At 40, chromosomal abnormalities are common in the poorer quality eggs that your ovaries release and this means that the chance of your baby having birth defects or even a chance of miscarriage is greater

Whether it is your first baby or you are trying to add another member of the family, conceiving after 40 is a common trend but is considered to be risky, according to Dr Herbert Kayiga, a gynaecologist at Case Hospital and lecturer at Makerere University. Studies show that women’s ovarian reserve goes down significantly after 37 years.

