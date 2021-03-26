My name screams power and success

Never ever sleep with make-up on however tired you are or get

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Adit Priscilla, Fashion Model

If someone paid me a million dollars to wear the same outfit every day for the rest of my life, I would wear…

I would wear FENDI because it was my first major show that I debut with this season as a working International fashion model in Milan, Italy. It will always hold a special place in my heart. Give me FENDI any day, any time.

One beauty secret that I swear by is…

Never ever sleep with make-up on however tired you are or get. It spoils the skin and this is a mistake a lot of women do. The skin needs to breathe at night, so wash the make-up off your face before going to bed.

The one celebrity I have seen on front row at a show I was walking and had me star struck was…

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this season has been characterised by virtual shows. Most of the shows that I have done have had no crowds at all because of the Covid-19 scare. But yes, I am happy I have met reknown models in the world and biggest casting directors. I can’t wait to see how my journey unfolds more in the business of fashion.

If I could get a one-hour free life mentorship session from any famous person in the fashion business, I would choose…

I would still choose my mother agent- Joram Muzira Job. This man has changed my life after discovering me as a teenager at the age of 16 when I was just dreaming of becoming an international fashion model. I feel he deserves much more global attention, flowers and trophies. I will always celebrate him.

If I could change just one decision of my life, it would be …

My life has been a rollercoaster and I have learnt so much from all the past mistakes I have made. I believe my past mistakes have been my biggest driving force in whatever I do. We always learn from all the decisions we make in life, don’t we? I would not change a thing.

One thing I miss the most is…

The Ugandan weather. Europe is so cold at the moment. We just shot MIU MIU in Cortina, Italy in the mountains and I was freezing to death but I had to give it my best because this is my job.

The most memorable fashion show I have walked so far has been…

This season has been a blessing to me having all the support from the biggest casting directors. Miu Miu and FENDI have been magical. But all the shows I have walked have been life changing.

One thing I should know how to do by my age, but still can’t figure out is…

As a fashion model, I need to learn obtain accounting skills.

The weirdest app on my phone is…

Tiktok. I hardly use the app but I find most tiktok videos weird and hilarious.

Power

What is in a name?

If I could change my first name, I would change it to…

My name screams power, success, Africa, queen, and a strong warrior. There is no way I would change my name from Priscilla Adit Ajhok. Adit is the name that I believe will bring a revolution in the business of fashion as I market Uganda to the rest of the world.