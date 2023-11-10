Networking at Women’s Getaway
What you need to know:
- Designed to empower, educate, the event was a delightful blend of personal, emotional, and social well-being insights tailored to women’s needs.
The 2023 edition of Women’s Getaway that took place at the Kampala Serena Hotel delivered an afternoon of laughter and valuable networking opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds and professions. Designed to empower, educate, the event was a delightful blend of personal, emotional, and social well-being insights tailored to women’s needs.
Themed Breaking Barriers, it featured engaging panel discussions led by accomplished women from various fields. One of the distinguished speakers was Rtn Dr Sabrina Kitaka, who stressed that a negative mindset leads to self-imposed limitations.
Among the prominent personalities in attendance were Joanita Kawalya from Afrigo Band, renowned actress Fauziah Nakiboneka, Flavia Tumusiime, and Tina Drazu, a female pilot with Uganda Airlines.