Prime

Neurosurgery stripped Nalwanga of princess-like behavior

Dr Nalwanga wants to make a footprint in Neurosurgery in Uganda by mentoring other medics. PHOTOs/courtesy.

Gillia

By  GILLIAN NANTUME

Reporter

What you need to know:

Despite the temptation to seek for greener pastures, Dr Nalwanga, a neurosurgeon, who also teaches medical students, says neurosurgery in Uganda is still a baby specialty, with so much backlog that needs to be given utmost attention.

Black elbow sleeve dress, with floral print on the front. Black low heel pumps. A short spring twist hairstyle.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.