Ponytails you can install in five minutes

You do not realise how life-saving something as simple as a hair extension can be, until you are having a bad hair day, and possibly do not even have a salon visit in your budget for the week.

Having these comes in handy for hair emergencies and the majority of them are easy to apply, which makes your visits to the salon minimal as well.

Human hair retailing brand, natna hair recently unveiled its latest hair collection, which is every do it yourself girl’s dream. Easy to install and reusable, the human hair pieces will effortlessly replace a headwrap.

The brand’s sales and marketing executive, Sina Tsegazeab explains what the collection consists of and demystifies some human hair myths.

What thought process did you employ in creating this collection?

We considered demand, pocket-friendliness, simplicity, variety and durability. Many of our clients were demanding unique, user-friendly pieces without spending a lot on saloon visits. Women find it difficult to spend on human ponytails, which are quite pricy.

Human hair is generally perceived to be expensive. Is that something you paid attention?

It is true that human hair does not come cheap. As I mentioned earlier, ponytails are a needed accessory but they do not want to be spending too much on it. Women change their hairdos, from time to time, and that is something this collection will offer; variety, at pocket friendly prices. You can serve a different vibe every day of the week.

What are some of the aspects that a first-time user of human hair should look out for?

Look out for something that is familiar with your signature look or something that resembles their natural hair, in terms of colour, texture, size and so on.

What this does is to help you remain comfortable with new hairdo and still look good. You also avoid the awkwardness and discomfort you could get from negative comments, as a result of the new look.

Who was the target audience?

The day-to-day woman, who wants to look good without breaking the bank. An everyday woman who has no time to go to a salon and a fashionista who wants to switch up their looks every time.

What makes this collection unique from what is already on the market?