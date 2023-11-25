Rising Woman: Over 200 vie for prize money

I found myself in a room full of women entrepreneurs last week. One after another, each of them made her way to the podium to pitch their business venture and how it is changing lives.

Before a panel of experienced judges, these unstoppable women were ready to compete and win. The Rising Woman pitching event took place in Kampala from November 17 to 18.

Winnie Begumisa and Lisa Amanda Serwanga pitched their ventures.

Ruth Asasira, manager, women in business and special programmes at dfcu bank, says about 264 women applied to compete for prize money to boost businesses owned by women. After the pitching event, winners of the sixth season will be announced.

“Some of the parameters we use to select top winners include quality of the business proposal, business model, the solution that the business is creating and business ownership which should be 50 percent owned by women,” says Asasira.

From the list of 20 , 10 women will be selected to go for an all-expense paid study trip to Nairobi with the first three top winners getting cash prizes worth Shs15m, Shs10m and Shs5m respectively.

Mago Hasfa, founder of the Book Riders Publishing Limited, wants to create an environment that promotes a culture of reading from as early as two years old.

PHOTOs/Isaac Kasamani

Some of the business ventures pitched before a panel of judges include a startup making reusable pads as an alternative for girls and women who cannot afford monthly expense of feminine hygiene. Some deal in foods and beverages, cleaning services, coffee milling stations, fashion and design, reading, empowerment and film industry.

Diana Adeyeni of Richland Foods Limited, processes meats and sausages for the growing local market.

Others include production of organically produced fertilisers and pesticide, hair care products and services, producing healthy spices, Airbnb, a medium term accommodation to guests and tourists, food processing, clothing houses, confectionaries and digital marketing.

Phyliis Nassuna of Yorghur Fruit Food Limited produces healthier snacking options.