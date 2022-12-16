Seeds of correction will bear fruit

There was a tree near the front of our house, when we were growing up. Our neighbourhood had similar houses and as children, we had been in each of our houses severally.

I frequently climbed the tree and there were a couple of times when I actually fell when a branch broke, once in a while.

Sometimes I think about the person I was as a child and fail to comprehend the contrast I am today. I mean the two personalities are as different as night and day. In fact, that one truth alone gives me hope in my parenting journey. Regardless of our current ups and downs, my children will understand life.

Now, we had a neighbour in our community, who used to shout at us children when she got back home because of the nuisances that we were in that time. To this day, I can envision her chastising us repeatedly.

We had many nicknames and descriptions for her personality. We mimicked how she spoke, how she walked and how she shouted at us.

First forward, as an individual, I am a stickler for neat and organizsed places and things. I used to get so frustrated in my house when things were not prime and proper.

I still get pretty disturbed but I have now learnt not to get too stressed like before. Oftentimes, I will get down and do the cleaning up and tidying up although there are also times when I have thickened my skin enough to ignore and look away.

Should you be quiet?

Now that it is holiday time, most of our neighbourhoods are littered with holiday makers. They play anywhere and everywhere. They uproot plants and flowers, they break windows and lights and they litter like their lives depend on it.

Recently as I chatted and rebuked the children in the neighborhood for the continual mess they make of the whole area. It occurred to me that in their eyes and perception, I was like the elderly woman, who used to rebuke us repeatedly for climbing trees and messing up the neighbourhood.

I was not sure what to feel about the light bulb moment. Does it mean I should be quiet about the things in the community?

Will there be a time in the not so distant future when the very children in the neighborhood are grown and more appreciative of the seeds of correction that were planted by me?

Does it even matter anyway? Deep down, I know that it counts to be guided because the seeds sown in our hearts grow and bring forth fruit.