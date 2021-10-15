Sham Tyra unveils ready-to-wear collection

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Fashion designer and the queen of bold and extra, Sham Tyra Nalwanga, has built quite a following and clientele around her couture fashion line, Sham Tyra. The designer, whose creations are described by many as extraordinary, last weekend, launched her latest collection, dubbed Stun Wear.

The ready-to-wear collection which she calls the ‘Girl on the go’ vibe, consists of trendy and style approved silhouettes and hues. Many of the pieces have bold calm shades such as otter brown, nude pink, burnt umber and chocolate brown. Shades of green and burgundy also added the much needed spice to the collection.

“These are outfits you can wear and run errands, have a fun day out with the girls, but still look stylish. This collection is affordable and every contemporary will have something fashion notable in her wardrobe,” the designer explains.

Here are reasons this collection might just be what your style needs for elevation.

Fabric

For a collection that is purposed to be an on-the-go, comfort is the highlight. The designer opted for lycra fabric, whose stretchy element makes it ideal for errand runs and relaxed styling.

All the outfits, right from the matching pants and top sets, the bell sleeved tops and the thigh plug dresses were made out of the same fabric with varying shades.

Statement silhouettes

Weeks ago, I penned a story on choosing fashion pieces that are conversation starters. And the pieces in this collection will do just that. They are made to have you stand out of the crowd, even for a simple grocery shopping trip or simply strolling down the streets.

