Style review: Suiting up like Kefilwe Mabote

South African lifestyle blogger and digital influencer, Kefilwe Mabote is no stranger to the fashion lane. She could have chanced upon your timeline on a random scroll on your social media platforms. Her chic and colourful pieces will grab your attention but her carefully selected suited up looks will keep you coming back for more.

Are you wondering what makes the fashion star tick, and why you may just have found your new style inspiration?

Colour does the trick

Forget the basic black and grey suit look; a Kefilwe suit is colourful, vibrant and fashion forward. Many of her suited looks are served in colour, something that you could employ, if you are looking to add flare and spice to your outfits.

The best way to nail this is by keeping the entire look monochromatic; spread your suit hue all through the entire look. This is going to give your formal wear a breath of fresh air. If you need to quickly switch this up for an evening look, ditch the shirt and go for the shirtless suit, amplified with beautiful jewels and other accessories.

Double breast jacket