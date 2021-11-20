Teach your children about surroundings

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

Think about people who have never travelled away from their nuclear space and have no idea where Adjumani is or that we have hot springs in Uganda?

“Isn’t Gulu in western Uganda?” The teenager asked me. He had very little knowledge and appreciation of his country and that probably was not his fault.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.