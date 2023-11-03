Tubobereni: A source of style inspiration

Sandrah Tubobereni, the creative director behind the luxury fashion brand, TUBO, has earned recognition for revolutinalising of African bridal attire and women’s fashion in general. Her designs are celebrated for their structural elegance, featuring deconstructed waistbands, corseted tops and immaculate finishing. However, Tubobereni’s personal style has the power to ignite your desire for a style makeover.

Whether you are seeking chic business attire, attire for a wedding guest, or a captivating red-carpet outfit, Tubobereni’s style offers a wealth of ideas to captivate onlookers. Here are reasons why 2023 should be the year you elevate your style.

Elegance is simplicity

You do not always need an extravagant ensemble with complex cuts and excessive layers. Selecting the right colours, cuts and hems can be the secret to a remarkable look. For instance, a wide-legged pair of pants matched with a minimal peplum detail can creates a powerful yet understated business chic look. The key is to accessorise wisely to make a lasting impression.

Tubobereni’s style speaks simplicity, with an emphasis on clean lines and well-coordinated ensembles. Her outfits exude elegance, proving that less can indeed be more.

Experiment with textures

Playing with textures is another technique to achieve a standout look without appearing overly artificial. For instance, if you opt for crisp white pants, consider adding a metallic-coloured jacket to create an intriguing interplay of textures. The contrasting elements can yield a striking and unforgettable appearance.

Dare to be unconventional

At a recent Mai Atafo fashion show, Tubobereni made a bold fashion statement by donning a fringed skirt paired with a blue double-breasted jacket. The unexpected combination was a showstopper. If you aspire to be a fashion maven, go big on unconventional looks. One of her signature looks is the deconstructed waistline, creatively incorporated into dresses, jumpsuits, and corset-style skirts. It creates an illusion of an open waistline, adding an unexpected and magical touch to any outfit.