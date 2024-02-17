Wanni Fuga’s Valentine’s release is fashion worthy

We are in the month of love and in case you are looking for something to splurge on, then the Valentine’s Day Edit collection by Nigerian designer, Toluwani Wabara of Wanni Fuga should be on top of that list. The brand released its latest collection. Wanni Fuga, a renowned contemporary brand established in 2014, has unveiled its latest masterpiece – the Valentine’s Collection. Brace yourselves, as these pieces are not only a visual delight but also an absolute must-have for fashion lovers.

Known for meticulously crafted kimono sets, adorned with signature Simi headpieces, Fuga has outdone itself with a burst of vibrant colours and effortlessly wearable designs. The collection boasts an array of shades including bronze, red, lilac, white, and more, offering a versatile selection that caters to diverse tastes.

If you are looking for modest, but fashion approved pieces to add to your wardrobe, then this particular collection is going to be a win. The pieces that feature kimonos in various shades such as bronze, red, lilac, red, white and other hues which make for a variety and great picks to choose from.

The pieces, some of which feature cinched waist details would make for a great red-carpet moment or even wedding guest look if you are looking something minimal that can still stand out and have you winning. There are also short option for the dresses, and depending on what look you are looking to achieve, these can be easily styled with other textures and fabrics and still have you looking stylish and winning.

The Simi headpieces from this collection will serve as a perfect accessory to enhance your ensemble. Whether you are wearing the kaftans or pairing it with an entirely different outfit, these headpieces add a touch of vibrancy to your look. Infuse them into your denim ensembles, Little Black Dresses, or even create a monotone masterpiece, letting the headpiece be the focal point of your single-shade look. If you are looking to make some changes to your personal style or elevate your looks, then this collection is something you are going to love.