The vest and pants aesthetic

We all have that one ensemble you know you would seamlessly pull off if you did not have some body insecurities and for me, this vest and dress pants look is it. This broken suit look is what a suit would look like, the only difference being that the shirt and blazer do not normally make an appearance with this look.

This ensemble is a relaxed styling option for the suit, and something that if styled differently can give a different outcome each time. It is the kind of attire that can be casual with a pair of sneakers added to it or get dressier with some heels or even a pair of boots added to the equation.

Here is how you can ease your way into this.

Pick out a stunning colour

The one sure way you will stand out with this is by wearing it with colour. Instead of opting for something basic and blunt, wear your vest and pants in a colourful choice such as peach, lilac or mint. With these, style your set with various accessories and pieces that will make it pop.

You can also take the hue scheme in your attire by adding a few colourful pieces such as a neckerchief, a beret and a statement pair of heels.

Elevate your look with layering

Since this look goes shirtless, you could decide to take it up a notch or switch it up for when you next wear it by layering it up with an overcoat, possibly in a contrasting shade. You can also maintain the traditional suited look by adding a blazer to this attire. Whichever you choose, your footwear can be switched up between sneakers, sandals, or heels, depending on the style direction you are taking.

Whatever you zero down to, this is the kind of look that will have you feeling like the boss that you are!