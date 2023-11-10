Women get tips on adaptability and continuous learning

In a gathering of phenomenal women from diverse backgrounds, the Women’s Gateway High Tea proved to be an afternoon of enlightenment, and celebration on November, 4 in Kampala

From seasoned professionals to rising stars, women shared their journeys, challenges and invaluable insights that have shaped them into the leaders they are today.

Maggie Mukiibi Lutwama, the chief operations officer at Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Limited (UTeL) emphasised the importance of clarity and focus in achieving one’s goals.

She added that even when women have made significant strides in leadership positions, more needs to be done for them to flourish in those positions.

“There is a need for alignment between body, soul, and mind. If any of the three is not aligned, you cannot fully live,” Mukiibi remarked, adding that women should have a “personal board of directors” (people you go to and ask for advice on decision-making).

Mukiibi stressed the importance of having a vision of where one wants to be, “from the onset, have focus. Clarity is power, whatever is besides that is noise to you,” she mentioned.

A 2021 report by Body Image, an International Journal of Research, found that negative body talk, which refers to the negative commentary that individuals make about their own weight or body shape, has become a normative phenomenon in western cultures, with one study reporting that 96.9 percent of women engage in at least one episode per week.

Mukiibi challenged women to always reaffirm positivity to themselves.

“Take what is good for you and ignore what does not align with your goals. When you are given an opportunity, give it your best and add value to yourself,” she cautioned.

Marriage and career

Joanita Kawalya, a renowned musician from Afrigo Band, shared her experiences of navigating the complexities of a demanding career, while being a dedicated wife and mother. Kawalya’s emphasised skill-building and mutual tolerance in maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“It is never easy to be away from your family on days like Christmas. But this is the path I signed up for. When you both understand each other and communicate, it is possible to make it. I am glad my husband has been very supportive,” Kawalya said.

Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a distinguished paediatrician and adolescent health specialist, reflected on her more than 20 years in marriage and the challenges of managing multiple roles. She encouraged women to surround themselves with people with positive influence and wisely choose their battles, emphasising the need to prioritise God, family, work, and self.

Dr Kitaka rallied women to support each other. “Be wise and choose your battles. You cannot be everything, only be a competitor of yourself,” she added.

Defining success

Stella Mugera, a lead planner and creative designer at Oakwood Events Uganda, shared insights into transitioning from a corporate career to entrepreneurship. She highlighted the need to build systems and effective communication strategies for business to thrive.

“Have an annual workplan and orient your team on what is expected of them. This reduces the time spent in micromanaging,” Mugera noted.

She defined success as being in charge of time, being able to decide where you want to be and when, as well as taking care of your people and having inner peace.

Fauziah Nakiboneka, a prominent actress from The Ebonies, debunked the myth of glamour in the entertainment industry, shedding light on the human side of those in the spotlight.

Nakiboneka urged aspiring performers to seize opportunities and consider broader horizons.

“I look at the bigger picture such as acting in Hollywood one day, being a director or establishing an academy for performing artists, because we do not have it here,” she added.

Tina Drazu’s story resonated with the audience, demonstrating the power of supportive families in breaking down barriers in busy occupations. She is a pilot working with Uganda Airlines.

Mental health

Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura, a media personality addressed mental health, acknowledging that everyone, regardless of their status, faces moments of depression and fear. She emphasised the need for self-awareness, humility and the ability to learn and relearn.

“Women can be different things if they are determined. But we ought to recognise our weaknesses and strengths,” Tumusiime said.

She also asked women to be the change they want to see other than waiting for a mentor or a coach.

“Do not be afraid of money, our empowerment as women comes out of what we know and what we have. This includes offering support to others, being the network of people and sharing resources,” she tipped women.

In a compelling speech delivered by Faith Nabaggala, the founder of The Women’s Getaway, on behalf of Alice Karugaba, a Ugandan entrepreneur, women were encouraged to embrace competition, share developmental ideas, and make the most of support from family members. The message emphasised the abundance of opportunities available and the importance of looking at life through a different lens.

She added that success is not confined to one path, but rather a journey of work, adaptability and continuous learning.

Be daring, your time will come. Save money in Saccos, family and friendly groups. It will save you on a rainy day. Run your homes and businesses smartly,” the speech reads in part.

Background

Launched on March 8, 2019 by her Royal Highness the Queen of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda under the theme: “Recharge: mind, body and soul,” the Women’s Getaway was born out of the desire to revive lost ambitions.

Its mission is to recognise the important role women play in nation-building, as well as the need to adopt a holistic approach to women’s aspirations and wellbeing with a vision of a boundless world for women.