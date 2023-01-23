A good diet can improve male fertility

If you are trying to conceive, make sure your body is as healthy as possible. For successful conception, the reproductive health of the man is just as important as that of the woman. Fertility in men depends on different factors, many of which are beyond your control, such as genetics and health conditions. Fortunately, there are factors you can control, among them diet and lifestyle choices.

The foods and drinks you consume affect your reproductive health including the quantity, quality, and motility of sperms.

Folic acid

Folic acid is an important nutrient for both men and women who are trying to conceive. Folic acid helps to prevent birth defects of the brain and spine. Good sources of folic acid include leafy green vegetables, legumes, nuts, and fortified foods.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral for men. It is involved in many aspects of male reproductive health, including sperm production, motility, and quality. Good sources of zinc include oysters, beef, lamb, pumpkin seeds, and lentils.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an important antioxidant that can improve the quality of sperm. It helps to protect the DNA in sperm from damage. Good sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, tomatoes, bell peppers, and broccoli.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for overall health, and it also plays a role in reproductive health. Vitamin D helps to regulate hormone levels and improves semen quality. Good sources of vitamin D include fatty fish, eggs, and fortified foods.

Omega-fatty acids

Omega-fatty acids are important for overall health, and they also play a role in reproductive health. Omega-fatty acids help to regulate hormone levels and improve semen quality. Good sources of omega fatty acids include fatty fish, nuts, and seeds.

Selenium

Selenium is an important mineral for men. It is involved in many aspects of male reproductive health, including sperm production and quality. Good sources of selenium include tuna, shrimp, beef, lamb, and Brazil nuts.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an important antioxidant that can improve the quality of sperm. It helps to protect the DNA in sperm from damage. Good sources of vitamin E include nuts, seeds, and green leafy vegetables.

Lycopene

Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that can improve the quality of sperm. It helps to protect the DNA in sperm from damage. Good sources of lycopene include tomatoes, watermelons, and pink grapefruits.

Coenzyme Q

Lutein

Choline

Iodine

