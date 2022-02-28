Ahereza’s journey with cerebral palsy

By the end of his first term in school, Ahereza’s speech improved. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Caesar Abangirah

What you need to know:

  • At two months of age, Simon Ahereza was diagnosed with celebral Palsy. Although the disease limits him in a number of ways, with his mother’s determination and help from others, he has been able to hit a number of milestones.

On October 22, 2014, Jenninah Atukunda went for her last antenatal appointment. The birth of her second child was three weeks away and she could not wait for him to arrive. But the doctor seemed uneasy before announcing that the fluid (amniotic fluid) around the baby in the uterus had reduced.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.