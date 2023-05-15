Ainomugisha seeks Shs150m for a kidney transplant

Scovia Ainomugisha, a 43-year-old mother of five is currently battling kidney disease and requires at least Shs150m for specialised treatment in India.

She was diagnosed in 2019 by Dr Rose Muhindo of Mbarara University of Science and Technology. Dr Muhindo says by the time Ainomugisha was diagnosed, she was facing kidney failure and required renal replacement therapy. Dr Muhindo later advised and referred her to India for a kidney transplant.

“Currently, Ainomugisha requires a form of treatment that includes the use of dialysis and was advised to start hemodialysis, which is done three times a week,” reads Ainomugisha’s medical report.

Ainomugisha says since she was diagnosed two years ago, she is in constant pain and has experienced extreme weight loss. She is, therefore, seeking help to enable her travel to India and receive this life-saving treatment.

“Dr Muhindo says I need at least Shs150m for the kidney transplant. She has also advised me to first get a kidney donor before travelling to India to avoid extra expenses. I should have travelled already but lack the necessary funds. I, therefore, humbly ask all well-wishers to stand with me during this trying time,” Ainomugisha says.