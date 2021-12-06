Prime

Although incurable, Alzheimer’s disease can be managed

Degeneration of one’s brain cells that leads to dementia is common, although many do not want to recognise it, saying it is witchcraft. Photo | Courtesy

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Preparation. Each person may progress through Alzheimer’s stages at different speeds or experience symptoms in different ways. By understanding its typical course, you can be prepared for the road ahead and focus on living well with the disease.

Degeneration of one’s brain cells that leads to dementia is common, although many do not want to recognise it, saying it is witchcraft. September 21 was World Alzheimer’s Day and the fight is against stigma, which keeps caretakers in the shadows.

