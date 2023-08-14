Ask Doctor: Why doesn't my old age weight go away?

Dr I am 56. For most of my adult life, I constantly weighed 59 kilogrammes but recently my weight has shot up to 87 kgs. I have tried to lose it without any success. What am I doing wrong? Bainenama Pelusi

At 56 years, it is likely that you have already ceased having periods (menopause).

If a woman takes at least one year without having periods she is said to have achieved menopause, the average age of which in Uganda just like all over the world, is about 50 years of age.

Much as many women about to reach or those who have reached menopause may experience the nasty symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, mood changes and weight gain among other symptoms, some women may be free of the same symptoms.

The weight gain experienced is usually around the abdomen and is mostly blamed on, falling female hormone oestrogen levels, age-related muscle loss and lack of exercise.

Many women in menopause justas any others may prefer to have foods that are very sweet or fatty hence contributing to gaining extra weight after a woman has started menopause. These foods blamed for weight gain, should be eaten in moderation and these may include, cookies, pies, cakes, ice cream apart from alcohol which gives useless liquid calories.

Healthy eating is very important because apart from contributing to proper health, this may give the body the much-required nutrients like calcium and vitamin D to improve thinning of the bones that may accompany menopause together with the related unfortunate weight gain then. This is apart from adding to the diet plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products.

Then regular physical exercise, such as walking, dancing, aerobics and swimming at least 30 minutes every other day can be a helpful addition for everyone around menopause including those who require shedding extra weight.