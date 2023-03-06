Ask the doctor: Am I infertile?

Although I have been married for four months, my wife has failed to get pregnant. Come to think of it, I have never been able to impregnate any woman. What could be the problem? Eddy

Male fertility depends on production of adequate and healthy amounts of sperm and its proper delivery into a healthy reproductive system of a female of childbearing age.

Pregnancy is between a man and a woman. Failure for a woman to get pregnant may be due to her or her partner having medical issues. In this case, therefore, the couple must visit their doctor for medical checks ups and if possible, advice and treatment.

Four months is too early into the marriage to start fearing infertility. It is possible to worry, especially given your history and your likely age but it is unlikely that you have a medical problem unless your doctor tells you so.

To determine whether you could be infertile, you need to have unprotected sex at least two to three times a week for six months if you are 35 years or older or one year if you are younger.

Please visit your doctor as soon as possible, for further information on how to go about your problem and possible treatment.