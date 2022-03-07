Ask the Doctor: How does one treat Hepatitis B infection?

The first step is to get tested for Hepatitis so that if you are found to be positive medical assistance and treatment is given early to avoid complications. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • The commonest virus that causes hepatitis in Uganda is the vaccine preventable hepatitis B for which once one is properly vaccinated with three doses of the vaccine, they are protected against infection.

I have not received any vaccination against Hepatitis B but recently had sexual intercourse with a man who tested positive for Hepatitis B.  What is the best treatment option? Nightingale

