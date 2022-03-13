Behaviours that can cause low sperm count and quality

Men who smoke have decreased sperm concentration, fewer normally shaped sperm, and increased sperm DNA damage. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • There are a wide variety of risk factors that could potentially influence sperm quality. These include lifestyle factors such as cigarette smoking, alcohol intake, use of illicit drugs, obesity, psychological stress, diet, and caffeine intake.

Infertility is a sensitive issue for both men and women.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.