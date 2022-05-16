Benefits of bodyweight training

Fitactiveliving.com defines bodyweight training as a type of strength training. But instead of using gym equipment or weights, this type of exercise uses your body weight as resistance for the movement. So, you can gain maximum health benefits, a lean body, and even ripped muscles without using anything but your bodyweight.

Ismail Kituntu, a fitness trainer, says these workouts are not foreign and are made part of one’s exercise regimen. Some of the common bodyweight exercises include push-ups, bodyweight squats, jumping jacks, planks, and walking lunges, among others.

Erina Okiror, a fitness enthusiast, says body weight training is somewhat similar to interval training. “You will have periods of intense workouts coupled with low intensity training. This way, you are able to attain the expected results,” she says.

Convenience

Unlike weight lifting where you need to work out from particular places such as a gym or your home because these require equipment, with bodyweight exercises, all you need is a place (any) and your body.

“You can, therefore, work out from your backyard, in your living room, or hotel room,” Kituntu says.

Okiror says with body weight training, cardiovascular endurance and muscle strength improve simultaneously. Cardio exercises are done as one changes position, which ultimately increases the heart rate. On the other hand, muscle strength is attained as your bodyweight works to resist gravity.

Gives you freedom

Seeing that the workouts offer convenience, it also means there is freedom.

“Being able to engage in these workouts from multiple places means that even as you wait for your child at the play centre, you can do a few push-ups, walk around or do walking lunges. That way, anytime can be exercise time or if you are caught up and can not make it to your gym, location is never an issue. Additionally, quality is not compromised because you are in a different location and, therefore, away from your comfort zone,” Okiror shares.

Full body workout

Bodyweight workouts exercise the whole body as they engage the various muscle groups such as the core, arms, and glutes.

“You cannot engage in bodyweight training and not exercise all these muscle groups. For instance, when doing push-ups, the arms, legs, upper body and lower body are engaged. Another exercise to consider is mountain or hill climbing which engages your whole body,” she shares.

Interesting

When one does the same workout on a daily basis, they will get bored and start doing less, which delays results.

“With body weight training, there are various workouts to engage in so that you challenge your body every day. You can also become creative on how to use your weight as you exercise,” Okiror shares.

Flexibility and balance

Unlike with other exercises, when doing bodyweight workouts, Kituntu says, one’s body is working hard to remain stable.

“In turn, tendons and ligaments are stretched and muscles are strengthened, which improves balance. This makes it easier to perform daily activities such as picking up items and walking. It also eases exercising which ultimately reduces the occurrence of injuries,” Kituntu says.

Ideal for all fitness levels

While some exercises are ideal for certain fitness levels, bodyweight training can be done by a beginner as well as an expert.

“There is always something you can do as you better your fitness levels. For example, you may walk; first for 30 minutes and get better with consistency. Additionally, if you want to tone your body, all you need is increased frequency. You may also increase the repetitions you do for a particular workout,” Kituntu shares.

Efficient

When working with equipment, say weights, there is need to put them away before transitioning. “This makes the body cool down while the heartbeat rate slows down, which takes the body out of the calorie-burning state. However, with bodyweight training, you can move from one work out to the next, which ensures continuous burning of calories,” Okiror shares.

Cost effective

Since these exercises do not require any equipment, they offer a cost-effective solution to exercising. You can perform these exercises whenever and wherever you want without spending a single coin.