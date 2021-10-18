Boxing for beginners

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

The thought of throwing a punch seems a bit scary and foreign for a girl trained to be gentle and humble.

However, Josiah Bugeza, a fitness trainer says there is more to boxing than just punching because the exercise is a total body workout directly stimulating all the muscles; and back, chest, arms, legs and core.

“Boxing is known to be a great exercise as it also trains your cardiovascular strength and endurance more effectively than most workouts,” he shares.

Bugeza adds that the workout is a serious calorie burner.

“The training allows you to have a leaner and fitter physique because in a 30 minute workout, you can burn about 309 calories -400k calories depending on your intensity,” he says.

Boxing is thus a great addition in your training programme such as aerobics because it also engages all the abdominal muscles helping you get rid of the fat while allowing you get defined muscles.

Bugeza says that is true for both men and women.

Who would not want to to get rid of that stomach pouch?

Besides, my dream of getting a six-pack that seemed far from achievable may seem plausible after all.

Felix Buyinza, a fitness instructor goes on to put a smile on my face when he says that apart from belly fat, boxing stimulates one’s cores and obliques (sides) which is enough to allow even the love handles melt away.

That must be good news for many because he notes that most women battle with love handles yet selective weight loss is very difficult.

Those struggling with chubby arms, Buyinza says boxing does a great job at trimming the bouncing fat.

“Chubby arms will get toned owing to the resistance workout as one punches, regardless of whether they are using a punching bag or boxing pads. On the other hand, the muscles will get better built,” he shares.

As a beginner, Bugeza says two to three boxing classes a week are ideal for effective results.

Boxing routines

These, Bugeza says are more interesting when one is training with an opponent or trainer for motivational purposes.

“In this case, I would suggest that a beginner’s opponent be their trainer for help and growth,” he advises. Here are the various routines a beginner can engage in:

Boxing pads

While these are a training tool, they are used in performing boxing combinations and will work on the beginner’s accuracy, speed, timing, power and distance.

“Here the trainer will be able to hold the training pads for you as he calls for the boxing combinations; there are several of these such as 123, (jab, cross and hook), and 11,” Bugeza shares.

Sleep-sleep-roll

This routine is after someone has mastered the combinations and works well to help one get in shape. “They can go for five rounds, each for three minutes where they hit the pad and thereafter have a one minute rest. It has to be as intense as possible,” Buyinza shares.

Shadow boxing

Bugeza says this routine can be done without a partner, from anywhere as long as one throws straight punches.

“However, they must be strong enough for the desired results,” he advises.

Boxing training circuit

The workout is an effective way to target a range of physical characteristics in a short while.

“The circuit involves boxing and other exercises such as jumping jacks, walking jacks; it is a combination of exercises. With this routine, beginners should work out in three sets twice a week,” Bugeza shares.

For a beginner, that is enough because other techniques are advanced in nature

Basic techniques

There are some basic moves, however, that one must have at their fingertips before they can engage in boxing.

These include:

Standing position

Buyinza says the ideal way to stand while boxing is with feet shoulder width apart. Then, depending on your most used hand, take a step back with the corresponding leg.

“If you are right handed, you will take a step back with the right leg. Additionally, your lead shoulder; the left one in this case must face the punching bag or partner while you bend slightly for fast moves as well as movement,” he advises.

Breathing

One will have to inhale as they prepare to receive a punch yet exhale as they throw the punch.

“Exhaling must be through your mouth with a close jaw. Doing otherwise will earn you a broken jaw in a real match,” Buyinza shares.

