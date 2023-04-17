Can one take Vitamin A while pregnant?

I am in the early stages of pregnancy but I have read that I should not take anything that contains vitamin A, including fish oil, carrots and liver. How does Vitamin A affect a pregnant woman and unborn child? Meeri

Dear Meeri,

Fat, combined with carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, mineral salts and water taken in appropriate amounts is what we call a balanced diet and this is useful in maintaining good health in anybody and is most appropriate for a pregnant woman.

Pregnant women may find it difficult to have appropriate amounts of the balanced diet constituents, the reason they may require an intake of certain supplements to help them get what they may not be adequately getting from their usual diets.

Usually, supplements such as folic acid (to help prevent birth defects known as neural tube defects, including spina bifida) are given in a prenatal and antenatal clinic.

In Uganda, a number of people are taking supplements, including those made from the flesh or body of fish, to get one essential fat called omega-3. This supplement is safe to take during pregnancy.

Supplements made from a fish’s liver such as cod liver oil, however, are not safe to take during pregnancy since they contain a type of Vitamin A that if taken in excess can risk birth defects.

So, if one is pregnant or preparing to get pregnant, she should not eat liver or liver products such as liver pâté. They should also avoid using vitamin A skin products for acne since these contain high amounts of retinol, a type of Vitamin A that may lead to birth defects. Skin products can be absorbed into the body and may then reach the unborn child.