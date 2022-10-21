Ebola lockdown strains hospitals, schools

A section of health workers and teachers in Mubende and Kassanda districts are struggling to access their respective workplaces following a 21-day lockdown instituted to contain the Ebola outbreak.

Last Saturday, President Museveni suspended private and public transport, including boda bodas, in the two districts after the disease claimed 19 lives.

Since Monday, several teachers and health workers have queued at the office of the Mubende Resident District Commissioner, seeking movement permits to use their motorcycles and vehicles in vain.

The only successful people have been head teachers and examination invigilators, who were issued temporary movement permits.

Mr Pafuladito Kyeyune, the head teacher of Focus Primary School, at Makenke Cell, West Division, in Mubende Municipality told the Daily Monitor yesterday that some of his teachers are yet to report back to school following the lockdown.

“I have three teachers who are still stranded at their homes. One has to walk a distance of more than 9km. She has been using boda bodas, which were barred from transporting passengers. Other two female teachers stay about 7kms away from the school,” he said.

Mr Chris Muzira, the head teacher of Kasenyi Secondary School in West Division, Mubende Municipality, said teachers residing outside the school premises were stuck too.

“This is the third term and we are preparing students for promotional exams. When teachers fail to report to school, students are more affected. We appeal to the President to relax the guidelines and allow boda bodas to transport people,” he appealed.