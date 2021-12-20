Exercises for aching knees and hips

Always consult a doctor before starting any exercise regime. PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Your hips and knees should move, and when you sit around without exercising them, they can lock up, become tight, and result in discomfort. We discuss some exercises that you can engage in to control hip and knee pain.

There are times when your knees and/or hips ache, pain, or feel stiff. That does not necessarily spell doom. It simply means that your joints could do with a little more activity than you are currently giving them. Such instances are on the rise seeing that many people are working from home; moving from bed to desk, which could lead to discomfort as one moves or stands.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.