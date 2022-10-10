Foam rolling: What it is and the benefits

When experiencing muscle tightness, chances are you will not want to work out at all. However, you do not have to lie in bed hoping that the muscles will get better. You can engage in foam rolling which is generally safe, more so if you work out regularly.

Augustine Kasujja, a fitness trainer, however, advises against rolling if you have a muscle tear.

“When your muscle is torn or broken, foam rolling will aggravate the pain. You must check in with the physiotherapist first. It is also important to avoid rolling over small joints. These include ankles, knees and elbows as rolling on them will cause harm. Rather, when rolling your hands, roll out the elbows first then the triceps and arms, steering clear of the elbows,” he advises.

Monica Nakyejwe, a fitness coach adds that pregnant women can foam roll but must first check in with their gynaecologist.

Choosing a foam roller

There are various foam rollers, in different firmness, shapes, sizes and foam density. However, all are cylindrical. Nakyejwe share some of the foam rollers available:

When picking a foam roller, it may take some trying before you get one that suits your needs as each targets different needs.

● It could be a smooth roller which works well for beginners and the foam intensity in mild. It is also pocket friendly compared to the rest.

● Foam massage balls target particular muscles, mainly undoing muscle knots.

● Textured rollers bear knobs and ridges and help perform deep muscle massaging thus dealing away with tension and knob.

● Foam covered massage sticks work well for the upper back and legs performing deep muscle massage.

● Grid foam rollers are used by those accustomed to the workout with a textured surface thus able to deal with kinks and knots.

● Vibrating foam roller works well for deep tissue massage and has vibration technology. It does two things at the same time; relaxing tight muscles and minimises pain which shortens recovery than other rollers.

“However, you should never use a foam roller to the point of creating lasting pain. That way, it loses its purpose,” Nakyejwe says.

Additionally, consider the size and shape because the shorter the roller, the more effective it is for smaller body parts such arm and calves.

“They are also portable, making working out anywhere possible,” she says.

Benefits of foam rolling

Apart from helping to release tight muscles and the pain therein, foam rolling is beneficial in many ways and these include:

Relieve back pain: With the right foam roller, back pain is relived. In case one has lower back pain, Kasujja says they should work with their roller in a vertical manner.

“Then slowly, roll on the foam roller from side to side. As you roll, ensure that the foam roller is in line with your backbone. However, when used in a horizontal manner, the back will get strained,” he says.

Better motion range: The foam roller relieves body stiffness. “When foam rolling, the parasympathetic nervous system is signalled to allow relaxation. The parasympathetic nervous system is group of nerves that allows the body to relax after stressful moments such as fright. With relaxation, fibres easily elongate making it possible which betters how far the joints can move,” Nakyejwe says.

Reduce the brunt of fibromyalgia: According to a study: Benefits of a self-myofascial release programme on health-related quality of life in people with fibromyalgia: A randomised controlled trial, people who foam rolled felt better. After foam rolling, the depression, stiffness and pain that the fibromyalgia had caused to them reduced.

Improves blood circulation: According to Kasujja, the muscles that will greatly benefit from foam rolling are those around tendons and ligaments.

“These, even in normal circumstance, have minimal blood flow. Blood carries oxygen, glucose which these muscles need to grow, repair and heal thus bettering functionality,” he says.

Prepares you for workout: As one rolls up, there is friction between the body and the foam roller which creates heat.