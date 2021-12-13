Functional fitness: What it is and how to do it

To avoid injury, start with simple exercises and gradually build momentum. PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Basically, functional fitness means working out for a purpose. It includes using multiple muscle groups simultaneously to help them work together for daily activities, and the workouts benefit improved strength, mobility, balance.

Being able to lift your grocery bag without pain in your shoulders or the ability to lift your baby are activities many believe we can do easily. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.