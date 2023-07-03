Helping your child eat more fruits

Janet Birungi, a first time mother, is grateful that her toddler loves eating fruits.

For a snack, she slices different types of fruits such as mangoes and watermelon and puts them on the dining table. As he plays, he will keep eating the fruits and usually by evening, he has eaten everything.

Sabrina Kitaka, a senior lecturer at the Department of Paediatrics and Child health at the Makerere University College of Health Sciences, says fruits and vegetables provide important vitamins such as vitamin C and folic acid. They also have other plant substances that help reduce the risk of some cancers and heart disease.

Tips

Smoothies

According to www.healthychildren.org, blended smoothies are a popular trend with both parents and children. They are fast and simple, and can allow parents to get foods into a child that they otherwise would not eat. Unlike juicing, blending fruits and vegetables into a smoothie retains the whole food, which leaves the fibre intact. Children can get vitamins, minerals, protein, and fibre from a smoothie.

Blended smoothies can, however, according to healthychildren, contain too much. Since children do not have to chew and take the time to eat, they do not have the same biofeedback to regulate how much they are eating.

It is, therefore, important to choose the right fruits to blend.

Reachable distance

Keeping fruits where a child can easily reach gives them more chances of eating them. They can be kept in a bowl on the dining table, the kitchen island, or even in the living room.

“Cut oranges, mangos, pineapple, peaches or pears and put them in a plastic container in the fridge,” Dr kitaka says.

Interesting foods

While making foods such as an omelet, include vegetables that the child will be able to eat. You can also make fruit kebabs, fruit pancakes or add the fruits to a green salad. Other foods that can be made include salads, decorated or vegetable rice, or a rolex with tomatoes, among other foods,” Dr Kitaka says.

One can choose to alternatively decorate the food with fruits and vegetables such as creating interesting shapes.

Take them shopping

While grocery shopping, go with your children and let them choose a vegetable or fruit to take home. This might entice them to eat the fruits since they participated in picking and paying for them. A parent can also let the child(ren) choose which vegetable to cook and the fruits to add to the table.



Lead by example

A child will eat more fruits and vegetables if the parent themselves eat them. Having family meals can make it easier for the children to see a parent enjoy a vegetable and want to taste the same.

According to Betterhealth, enjoying meals together with your child whenever possible will make them want to join in and eat what you are eating.

“A child may refuse new foods if mealtimes are stressful, so try and focus on the positives about the meal and avoid arguments,” experts say.

According to Regina Nantege, a dietician, when children learn to eat fruits and vegetables from an early age they will make it part of their diet even through adulthood.

Citrus fruits, however, Nantege says, should be given with caution in infants because of their acidity. Citrus fruits include lime, lemon, oranges and tangerine, among others.

“Children are more likely to eat fruits than vegetables so it makes fruit their main source of fibre. Fibre is vital in preventing constipation, which is common in children,” Nantege says.