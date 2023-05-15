Is bleeding a side effect of injectaplan?

I got the injectaplan injection in December last year but I have been bleeding since. I have taken medication to stop the bleeding to no avail. What can I do? Anita

Dear Anita,

Acne, weight gain, loss of sexual desire and unexpected vaginal bleeding are some of the side effects of taking a long-acting family planning injection called injectaplan or depo provera.

Since there may be other causes of vaginal bleeding, even in those who have used depo provera, visit your family planning clinic for help to stop the bleeding because if you do not, you may become anaemic or stop using the contraception, leading to unwanted pregnancies. Usually, the side effect of bleeding is mild and may stop on its own within a year of starting the injection.

If the bleeding is heavy or does not stop within a year, one may be encouraged to use another family planning method. However, in some instances, the family planning may be continued together with administration of estrogen hormone alone or together with ibuprofen, tranexamic acid or mefenamic acid.