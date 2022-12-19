The best fitness gifts this festive season

With just a few days until the festivities start, it is the right time to start buying presents for friends and family.

Fitness and wellness activities have become key for most people. Save for that sporting friend of yours, who will get impressed by their team’s sports outfit or jersey, you can also encourage others to think about exercising by offering fitting gifts that will be beneficial in their fitness journey.

Matching sweat bra and pants

Despite the fact that some people never mind, smartness in the gym or any workout place boosts one's confidence. Grace Mbabazi, a fashion designer at Buy for Her in Kiruddu, advises one to know the recipients right size before buying the gift.

Vests and workout pants

Shorts are much more comfortable when working out. This is because they provide unconstrained, flexible movement of your legs and compliment your physique.

Not only that, but vests help to manage your sweating and cool the body, which are both vital when working out.

Sneakers

These can be given to any gender and even children. However, Mbabazi advises that one has to know the actual size and suitable colour. Bright coloured sneakers are usually preferred by women and children while men prefer darker colours.

Water bottle

Most, if not all people, who work out will need water at the end of a session. Nowadays, there are a variety of water bottles, some of which are designed to keep the water or any drink temperature constant.

"As sweat evaporates from your skin, it removes heat from the body, but you also lose body fluid. You need to drink fluid during exercise to replace the fluids you lose when you sweat. That way, you'll reduce the risk of heat stress, maintain normal body function, and maintain performance levels," says Emilly Nakalema, a fitness instructor and boxer.

Head bands

Headbands are especially useful for keeping one’s hair in place while working out. It is important when running or playing sports to stop your hair from blocking your vision and slowing one down while working out.

According to www.shape.com, you could just wear a regular headband while you exercise, but those tend to fall off or get kind of gross after a few workouts. So, when it comes to working out, you need a headband that can wick away sweat, keep your hair off your face, and stay in place during rigorous movements

Workout mats

Many people prefer working out in the comfort of their homes. Even for those who go to the gym, an exercise mat is essential. They come in handy in almost all types of workouts. You might think that there is only one exercise mat for all fitness workouts, but there are actually different types available today.

Some mats are used to protect gym floors whilst others protects the body during exercise. There are others that come with a non-slip surface with minimal cushioning. Nakalema says the durability and strength of the mat matters and one should look out for these qualities.

"When buying a workout mat for a friend as a gift, make sure it is of a manageable size and is durable," she says.

Fitness journals

Fred Kakande, a gym instructor, says a fitness journal is a fitting gift for those who have just started working out. Books on fitness and health can help one to work out on their own from wherever they are, if they have the necessary equipment.

"A fitness journal can help one monitor what they do each day, including how many sets and the time spent on each activity. Some also have a section to monitor the diet and water intake, so you can see how what you are putting in your body impacts on your performance," he says.

A waist bag

These are small bags where one can put essentials including a phone, chewing gum, keys, money, among others while working out.

Nakalema says a good waist bag should be water resistant, sweat proof, small and light enough to avoid causing discomfort to the waist.

Gym bag

A gym bag is a fitting gift for those who frequent the gym and also do sports. Gym bags are spacious and can carry a number of items including gym clothes, shoes, towel and bottle, among others.

"Technically, a gym bag is designed for transporting necessities to and from a fitness center, studio or gym. Today, however, gym bags are used for so much more. They can double as an airline carry-on bag, overnight bag, backpack hiking, or anywhere else active people go with items to carry," www.app.com states.

Headphones

Headphones help one block out background noise and focus on working out hence a great motivation while running or jogging.

Listening to your favorite music can provide extra motivation, make the time go by faster, and help you lose yourself in the moment according to gym instructor Kakande.

Workout gloves

Those who lift weights in the gym are prone to calluses or rough spots on the palms. This is caused by the friction of the weights repeatedly rubbing against the skin. Calluses are not dangerous to your health but they are annoying. For comfort and continuity, Kakande advises using gloves

"Wearing workout gloves helps you get a good grip of all exercise equipment, minimising accidents. It also protects you from blisters," he says.

A smart watch

A smart watch with various health advantages is a good one for sports lovers and those who work out. Some of these watches are waterproof and can be used even by swimmers and help to time specific workouts.