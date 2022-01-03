Tubal ligation: Pros and cons of getting your tubes tied

Although tubal ligation is a minor surgical procedure, it should only be performed in a well-equipped medical facility. PHOTO / NET

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Tubal ligation, also referred to as tubal sterilisation is a permanent surgical procedure of either blocking or removing tubes to ensure that pregnancy does not happen.

There are many things to get done this year, many life-altering decisions that we desire to make. If picking and applying a family planning method is one of them, more so for women, we share the pros and cons of one of them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.