Walnuts: A worthy addition to your diet

Walnuts are part of the nut family and while there are few edible walnuts, the focus is on what is commonly known as the Persian or English walnut, which is edible. Innocent Kwame, a nutritionist, says the single-seeded fruits are rich in fibre, protein, and healthy fats. They can be eaten raw or roasted.

Nutrition breakdown

While nuts are said to have high amounts of calories and fats, walnuts are rich in heart healthy fats and nutrients. These include monosaturated and polyunsaturated fats as well as omega-3 fatty acids.

“That they have a higher omega-3 fatty acid content means they are great brain foods because they improve brain health. In the same vein, they keep cancers and heart disease at bay,” Noeline Kisakye, a nutritionist, says.

Kisakye adds that while the common omega-3 fatty acid in walnuts is alpha-linolenic (ALA) acid, the most present polyunsaturated fat in walnuts in linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid.

“Walnuts are the only nuts rich in ALA. The fatty acid is essential for good heart health. It also aids in reducing inflammation and bettering blood fat makeup (lowering bad cholesterol levels),” she says.

Just like any other nuts, walnuts are energy and fat dense, they give one’s body energy. That said, Kisakye says, because the fats are healthy and they are low on carbohydrates yet rich in fibre, adding these to one’s diet may not lead to obesity.

Seeing that they have a good amount of protein, fibre and fats makes walnuts good in weight loss as they help one keep full for long. “That makes them a healthy snack in place of crackers and chips, some of which have lots of salt,” Kwame shares.

The nut is also rich in minerals and vitamins including folic acid which is essential in biological functions and a necessity among pregnant women to avoid birth defects. Other are Vitamin B6, which helps in strengthening one’s immune system, copper and Vitamin E.

Health benefits

Apart from the frequently mentioned health benefits such as lowering the risk of heart disease, and cancer, easing weight loss, adding walnuts to your health will afford you these benefits:

Improved bone health

Walnuts are rich in copper, without which, Kwame says, one will have low bone density.

“That makes you prone to osteoporosis where bones easily break and get fractured. Copper is also important in ensuring the body has ample amounts of elastin and collagen as these help in the body structure. Additionally, the presence of manganese in collaboration with copper and calcium also help in fighting osteoporosis while magnesium also helps bones absorb calcium.

Storage

Kisakye adds that owing to their high fat content, walnuts are prone to smelling or tasting unpleasant.

“Therefore, leave them in their shells are store them in a cool, dark and dry place for longer shelf life,” she advises, adding that kept in the refrigerator, they can last for more than a year.

Precautions

● While these nuts are healthy, Kwame reminds us that they are rich in calories thus need to be consumed in moderation.

● Owing to their high fat and fibre content, high consumption levels may make one with a sensitive stomach get irritable bowel syndrome.

● People who are allergic to nuts should not eat walnuts as they may develop hives, rashes or breathing difficulties.