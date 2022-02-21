A pregnant woman. PHOTO/NET

What are the chances of getting pregnant after 45?

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Possible. Although it is possible to get pregnant after 45, as you age, what remains are a select few eggs that can be considered genuinely viable for pregnancy. 

Women are born with a fixed number of eggs, (about one million) and at puberty, only about half of these are viable or destined to make a baby. According to Dr Franklin Wasswa, a general practitioner, the older you get, the more your remaining eggs become less viable to be fertilised. 

