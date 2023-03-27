What is in your maternity notes?

Maternity notes are meant to show the health worker taking care of you during your pregnancy how you and your baby are doing. They include information about your baby's growth, expected due date and results of any checks and tests you have had. They basically tell your midwife and doctor how your pregnancy is progressing

As soon as you start your antenatal visits, the doctor or midwife will start your personal maternity record and you must move with these notes whenever you go for antenatal appointments.

It is important that such notes are accessible at any time because if you have an accident or are unwell, your notes provide helpful information for the doctors treating you. Also, the notes usually have the essential contact numbers.

Maternity notes contain information such as your name, address, telephone numbers, hospital number and your next of kin’s contact details.

Your ethnic origin helps the midwife check for any conditions that may be common for people with your heritage.

Knowing your language is important so that the midwife ensures that you receive appropriate support. For instance, the hospital can arrange an interpreter for your appointments if you speak another language or have a disability such as hearing loss that affects how you communicate.

Your religious beliefs are also key so the right spiritual care can be arranged when you give birth or if you face an emergency.

The midwife or doctor will ask about any health conditions you have had in the past, or currently have, that might affect your pregnancy and labour. For example, if you had rheumatic fever as a child, you might find it hard to deliver naturally. If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, you will be monitored closely throughout the time of your pregnancy.