What to do after a tooth extraction

Tooth extraction is a surgical procedure to remove a tooth from its support structures (bone, gum, ligaments) in the mouth. It is, therefore, natural that temporary changes will occur after this but do not worry, you will be better in no time. In the meantime, there are a few simple rules to help promote healing and prevent complications.

At the dentist’s office

Anesthesia is placed to relieve pain during the procedure; this wears off after one to two hours.

A pack of cotton is placed after extraction which is to be removed 30-40 minutes after you leave the dentist’s office. This pack is meant to stop the bleeding.

A prescription of antibiotics and analgesics (pain killers) is usually given, this medication is to be taken 30-40 minutes after you leave the dentist’s office (immediately you remove the cotton pack). This will address the pain, swelling and infection that could arise.

At home

Use the opposite side when eating and only consume warm soft foods and drinks for the next 48 hours.

There should also be no spitting of saliva, no drinking using a straw (use a cup) and do not lick the wound for 48 hours. Doing any of this may remove the blood clot and then bleeding starts again.

Do not touch the wound at any point, this can cause infection to the wound, therefore complicating healing.

Do not take carbonated drinks such as soda, beers, energy drinks for 48 hours. Do not smoke as well.

Brushing of teeth and tongue can start the next day at least once a day; the wound is not to be disturbed during brushing. Gently rinse your mouth the next day with warm salty water two to three times a day for the next three to four days. Also, rinse after meals.

DR John Paul Okim