What to do after a tooth extraction

There should also be no spitting of saliva, no drinking using a straw (use a cup) and do not lick the wound for 48 hours.

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Anesthesia is placed to relieve pain during the procedure; this wears off after one to two hours. 

Tooth extraction is a surgical procedure to remove a tooth from its support structures (bone, gum, ligaments) in the mouth. It is, therefore, natural that temporary changes will occur after this but do not worry, you will be better in no time. In the meantime, there are a few simple rules to help promote healing and prevent complications.

