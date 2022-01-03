What you could be missing in Chamomile tea

According to healthline.com, chamomile tea is a popular beverage made from chamomile herb that comes from the daisy-like flowers of the asteraceae plant family enjoyed as a natural remedy or as a supplement for several health benefits.

Much as research is still being done on chamomile tea, there are some evident benefits and among them are the following:

Diabetes management

Frank Piloya Ogola, a dietician, says studies have shown that the anti-inflammatory effect in chamomile tea promotes sugar control in people with diabetes, especially when taken with a meal. This includes the long term risks of diabetes complications.

An article in MedicalNewsToday, states that a 2008 study of rats found that consistent consumption of chamomile tea might prevent blood sugar from rising.

Cancer treatment and prevention

Chamomile tea may target cancer cells or even prevent cells from developing and multiplying.

Chamomile, according to healthline.com contains the antioxidant apigenin, which has been shown to fight cancer cells, especially those of the breast, digestive tract, skin, prostate and uterus in test tube tests.

Additionally, one study of 537 people observed that those who drank chamomile tea two to six times per week were significantly less likely to develop thyroid cancer than those who did not drink chamomile tea.

Sleep and relaxation

Piloya says Chamomile tea is widely believed to function like a benzodiazepine drug that can reduce anxiety and induce sleep in people. Although some studies have shown positive changes, more are necessary to determine the extent of chamomile tea’s effects on sleep.

Among other benefits of chamomile tea, Piloya says, is its ability to reduce the severity of menstrual cramps when it is consumed daily for a month. He also recommends inhaling steam with chamomile extract to relieve some of the symptoms of common cold and improving one’s immune system, among other benefits.

However, she says, the potency of various chamomile teas varies with some containing significantly more chamomile than others.

“The more potent ones are also more likely to cause side effects in people who are vulnerable to them. Consequently, it is safest to start with a low dosage and work up to larger doses slowly”, she cautions.

Side effects

According to webmd.com, most experts say chamomile is safe. However, it can cause drowsiness and, in large doses, vomiting. It also has the potential to trigger allergic reactions in people who are allergic to related plants in the daisy family, although such reactions are very rare.

Avoid it if you are allergic to these plants; chamomile, ragweed, daisies, marigolds, or chrysanthemums. Skin creams with chamomile can cause allergic eczema and irritate the eyes. The effects of long-term chamomile use are not known.

Piloya says chamomile tea can be enjoyed by everyone except people with allergies, infants and children.

It is also important to consult your doctor if you are taking medication for potential interactions with the chamomile tea.

Best taken

“There is still no standard dose of chamomile since it is still under study but drinking one to two cups of chamomile tea every day is completely safe. In fact, it is advisable to have it with a meal as breakfast and 45 minutes after a meal before bed time,” Piloya says.

She advises one to take chamomile tea as a supplement and not as a replacement for any medication.

Interactions