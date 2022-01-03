What you could be missing in Chamomile tea

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Many people enjoy chamomile tea as a caffeine-free alternative to black or green tea and for its earthy, somewhat sweet taste. The tea is also loaded with antioxidants that may play a role in lowering your risk of several diseases, including heart disease and cancer.

According to healthline.com, chamomile tea is a popular beverage made from chamomile herb that comes from the daisy-like flowers of the asteraceae plant family enjoyed as a natural remedy or as a supplement for several health benefits.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.