When exercising at home beats going to the gym

In today’s world where almost every task is accomplished with the help of machines, fitness is slowly becoming synonymous with gym equipment. When many think of exercising, they are more likely to imagine lifting weights and using other gym equipment.

It is easy to think that gym equipment is a requirement for fitness, with many probably putting off exercise simply because they cannot afford gym equipment or gym subscription, find the right gym or live too far away from the gym of their choice. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

Experts say one could workout effectively and improve one’s mental and physical health just by using one’s body weight at home. Below are the benefits of working from home with no gym equipment.

Convenient and affordable

When you exercise from home, you save the hefty amounts you would have spent on gym subscription but more importantly, the millions you would spend fitting your home with gym equipment. It is also affordable because you do not have to burn fuel driving to the gym.

It is convenient because you can work out while watching your favourite programme on TV, you can fill your waiting moments while cooking with exercise, and you can even step up your game as you play with your children.

While you will not always have time to drive to the gym because of different factors, such as a sick child or a heavy storm, you can take a few minutes to stretch in your sitting room, bedroom or even bathroom.



Good for self confidence

Working out from home is great because it promotes the idea of personal space. Exercise for many people is a private matter. No one wants to be vulnerable in the presence of strangers and there are few things that make people more vulnerable than when they are unfit and unhealthy. In a way, working out in the gym means broadcasting one’s weaknesses to the world if one is extremely unfit.

Experts say one reason people do not go to the gym is that they are self-conscious about the way they look. If that kind of person also happens to believe that exercise cannot happen without gym equipment, they may never get fit. However, working out from home may help such people get fit because no one is watching them struggle to touch their toes. In that personal space, one can push themselves to fitness because there are no judging eyes blocking the resolve.

Exercises that need no equipment

There are many exercises that one can do at home without the help of gym equipment. While they may seem to light and unserious, experts say that one can get serious health and fitness benefits out of them.



Push-ups

One of the commonest exercise most people can do at home, without the need to use equipment is the push-up. They rely on your bodyweight and your body’s resistance to tone muscles and build strength. Push-ups have been found to work the muscles throughout your entire body, including your arms, chest, abdomen, and legs, making them a great exercise.

According to sportswear company, Nike, push-ups are highly efficient and effective and are always incorporated into strength workouts, boot camps and high-intensity circuit trainings for good reason. The company writes on its website that you do not even have to do push-ups with other exercises to reap its many benefits.

“In fact, if you do push-ups every day, you are likely to see changes in your level of fitness, body composition, and maybe even your overall health,” an article on the Nike Website reads in part.

Benefits of push-ups

According to Nike, the reason the push-up is one of the most common bodyweight exercises is because few other moves provide an equal amount of benefits. Here are a few they list.

1.Improves upper body strength

The push-up helps to build muscle and improve strength throughout the upper body. It targets the muscles in your chest, arms and the shoulders.

2.Contributes to core stability

Muscles throughout the core are also active when you do push-ups.

3.Accessible to beginners

Push ups are relatively beginner-friendly and because of that, researchers often include push-ups in studies to help identify levels of physical fitness.

4.Supports healthy aging

Experts advise that older adults maintain their strength to remain independent and reduce the risk of falls.



Planks

The plank exercise is a full-torso exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time. Planks work on several muscle groups, including some of the largest ones in your body. It works your back, shoulders, abs, glutes, and more.



How it is done

To do the plank exercise, you place your hands on the ground shoulder-width apart and extend your legs out behind you. You then tighten your abs and keep your back straight. Hold it for 30 to 60 seconds, or as long as you can. If you are a beginner, you can start out doing planks on your elbows. If you are looking for more of a challenge, lift one of your legs off the ground behind you and put it back down.

These and more exercises can be done at home without equipment and they have been found to have immense fitness benefits at zero cost.

Getting started

The most important part of a workout is to get started. Here are some ideas:

Find a suitable space. This could a spot in your bedroom, the den, a patio or even the backyard or front porch. At a minimum, it should have enough room for a yoga mat and for you to stretch your arms in all directions without hitting anything.

Plan your workouts. Schedule time to exercise and hold yourself accountable with an alarm or reminder on your smartphone. If you struggle with motivation, team up with a family member or friend. Fitness-tracking apps or workout apps and videos can keep you motivated.

Warm up and cool down. Walking, cycling or jumping jacks are great warmups. Light stretching and marching in place are good ways to cool down.

Mix up your cardio. Jump rope, dance to your favorite songs, take a jog or walk, or do aerobics. If it gets your heart rate up, it’s a good workout.