Why do I get sleepy after eating?

Nowadays, every time after eating I feel weak and sleepy. This is worrying me, especially since it did not happen in the past. What could be the problem? Kasaija

Hello Kasaija,

Feeling sleepy after a meal (postprandial somnolence) is common and since there is usually no interruption in someone’s daily activities, it is seen as normal.

Some of the causes of this kind of sleepiness include the type of food eaten (sugary or fatty foods), if food is eaten close to bed time, food eliciting the feed, breed and sleep system (parasympathetic nervous system) into activity as well as some blood from the brain being removed to aid the gastro intestinal system with digestion and food absorption. Since you have not had this problem before, it could be an entirely different cause, requiring an investigation by a doctor.

Other causes that require investigation include a change in diet to include milk and alcohol, among others, daytime sleepiness after not sleeping properly the previous night, taking certain drugs as well as disease conditions including a poorly performing thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), low blood pressure, anaemia and diabetes.

In the meantime, you should exercise regularly, get enough sleep, change your diet in case it is the food causing the sleepiness, hydrate and avoid smoking and taking alcohol with or after meals. You should also avoid taking drugs that cause sleepiness.