Why do I have difficulty swallowing food?

For the last six years, every time I try to swallow food I suffocate and feel a lot of pain. I was prescribed sleeping pills which did not help. What can I do? Alinda

Dear Alinda,

Difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia) commonly happens when one tries to swallow large amounts of food or food which has not been properly chewed or mixed with saliva.

Many times, people who are anxious or stressed may feel a lump in the throat (Globus pharyngeus), which may cause one to keep taking water or swallowing saliva in a bid to remove the lump. This could be the reason the doctor gave you anti-anxiety drugs you are referring to as sleeping pills.

When dysphagia is longstanding, painful or makes it impossible to swallow with or without food being regurgitated, is associated with weight loss, causes a hoarse voice or frequent heartburn, then it may be caused by a serious medical problem. Here, cancer of the throat, acid reflux from the stomach with wounds and stricture formation in the oesophagus should be investigated.

Please visit your Ear, Nose and Throat doctor for further help.