Why do I take so long to get an erection after ejaculating?

During sexual intercourse with my new wife, after ejaculating, I take long to erect again. Is this due to a herb I am taking for hypertension? Kagando

Dear Kagando,

The refractory period is the one after an orgasm, during which a person will not have an erection. The period is important for a man to recover and recharge his batteries for another round.

The length of the refractory period varies with individuals and gets longer with age; the older one gets, the longer it takes him to erect again after a round.

Fortunately, as men grow older, the time taken to have orgasms grows longer to compensate for a longer refractory period so that a woman is not left dissatisfied and the man himself devastated.

Many women, unlike men, do not get refractory periods and may, therefore, get multiple orgasms, one reason why they may get frustrated when a man has premature ejaculation.

An increased production of the hormone oxytocin (and prolactin) during ejaculation is mostly responsible for the refractory period and the more oxytocin produced during sexual intercourse, the longer the refractory period.

So, what is happening to you is normal although having married only recently, you feel devastated with a likelihood of performance anxiety (excessive fear developed due to not being able to perform well). The anxiety might lead to failure to erect, even once.

Whereas drugs for hypertension may cause erection problems, it is unlikely that your long refractory period is due to taking antihypertensives.