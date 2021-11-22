Prime

Why prostate cancer is a silent killer

Without treatment, prostate cancer has a tendency to spread to the bones, specifically the pelvis, upper legs, and lower spine. PHOTO/bp.blogspot.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Treatable. William Fredrick Ssali did not know he had cancer until he started having trouble urinating. A prostate cancer diagnosis left him wondering why he had not felt or seen any other signs that would have forced him to visit a doctor earlier. This November, we use his story to highlight the need for early diagnosis and treatment.

Prostate cancer is a silent killer of men in Uganda. Silent, because those afflicted with the disease often keep it to themselves, ashamed of what others may think and afraid of the stigma. Only the brave few, who dare to talk about it, give us an insight into what life with prostate cancer is like.
William Fredrick Ssali, a resident of Nansana, Nabweru, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2011 at 80 years of age. For most of his life, Ssali had had no major medical issues and until this diagnosis, he was still okay. However, trouble started when he started having difficulty urinating. Plus, when he did go, the urine did not flow as well as it previously did. 
“I talked to my family members who said it could be diabetes. On checking, the results were negative. Then, I heard an advert on radio about herbal medicine that would help someone who had trouble urinating. I tried it for a while but there was no difference,” he says.

