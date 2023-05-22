Will taking milk help heal an ulcer?

I have been drinking milk since 2017 to relieve my ulcers to no avail. Does it really work? Benita

Dear Benita,

Peptic ulcer disease refers to painful sores in the lining of the stomach or the first part of the small intestine, (the duodenum). These sores occur due to activity by acidic stomach contents exposed to them.

Though normally a thick layer of mucus and a strong membrane protect the stomach from the effect of stomach acids, infection (helicobacter pylori), painkillers referred to as NSAIDs (such as Diclofenac, Indocid Aspirin), or excess production of acid (Zollinger-Ellison syndrome) may reduce this protective layer, causing wounds in the said gut areas.

Rarely ulcers (curling’s ulcers) may be caused by stress. However, missing meals or eating spicy food can only make ulcers more painful, but are not a cause of ulcers. Also, foods may help ease ulcer symptoms but will not cure established peptic ulcers. For example, capsacin in pepper has been said to prevent peptic ulcers.

Treatment of ulcers includes lifestyle changes such as stopping to smoke or taking too much alcohol, stopping use of the said painkillers and eradication of Helicobacter pylori.

Because it coats the stomach lining, mixes and dilutes stomach acid, milk provides brief ulcer relief. However, in some people, it may stimulate the stomach to produce more acid and digestive juices, which can aggravate ulcers.

Prevention of peptic ulcers involves avoiding taking unprescribed NSAIDs painkillers. Washing hands thoroughly, eating food that is properly prepared and drinking water from a safe, clean source are important steps for preventing H. pylori infection and reinfection after treatment.