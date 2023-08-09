A decade of inspiring the real estate sector

For the last decade, the Property Show on NTV has been a source of inspiration and information for property developers, home owners and the real estate sector at large. Christabell K. Musiime, the show’s host, says the show has been successful in steering the real estate sector in the right direction.

“It is always encouraging when I meet someone and they tell me their dream home was inspired by the show. I have met many people who say they picked great ideas from the show and have since become ardent viewers of the show which airs every Sunday,” she says.

Achievements

Musiime says the show’s greatest achievement is liberating the housing sector from outdated housing designs and construction methods and showing them new innovations and architectural and construction designs.

Rapid development of the economy and the real estate market, as well as the ever-increasing demand for better living and working environment have fuelled the escalating pace of urban renewal in recent years.

Clients expect more from the real estate sector, they are no longer content with bare-bones standard basic services of years gone by.

This upgrade in consumer tastes is pushing property owners to swiftly provide more comprehensive and customised value-added services beyond the standard fare.

The show in collaboration with other stakeholders has been at the helm of helping charting the way on how this paradigm shift can be well embraced.

Influencing narrative

Although there has been noticeable fast-developing residential and commercial estates sectors there is still a concerning housing deficit in Uganda. The show has been able to bring such issues to the limelight with the intention of being part of the solution.

“We championed a cause on affordable housing and we are glad to see more than seven developers putting up houses in the affordable housing category. We have played a huge part in steering the conversation around the landlord-tenant bill and showcased areas that have played a role in improving the way housing is perceived today,” says Musiime.

Sustainability

In addition to affordable housing, the show has been a great champion of sustainability in the housing sector. Sustainability is a developing and pertinent issue in the housing sector globally. In simple terms, sustainable housing is the use of environmentally friendly high-tech architecture.

It aims at reducing the negative impact on the environment through the efficient and thoughtful use of materials, energy, space, and the ecosystem.

With sustainable housing, we believe we will be able to address the issues of climate change and promote the building of more eco-friendly homes.

The green pavilion showcases innovators in the green spaces that are promoting products for household use that are based on sustainability innovations.

These are products that minimise environmental damage and ensure that natural resources are used in the most effective way possible.

As the show hosts its tenth housing expo, which is one of the biggest property shows in the region, the organisers are happy with their achievements so far.

“The Homes Expo has been able to connect real estate developers from the region and even across the world. The exhibition provides all the visitors with an opportunity to directly discuss issues of buying and renting real estate with professionals, get an opinion on real estate mortgages, taxes and investments among others.

Stakeholders get an opportunity to acquire new clients, investors, get acquainted with major real estate developers and real estate agencies. This is a unique platform for networking and making deals,” says Musiime.

There will also be an interior designing master class from which visitors will be exposed to the modern interior design trends.

“Majority of our exhibitors this year are introducing some of their latest products and technologies in the interior and construction process. The visitors shall also be treated to cuisine and diet sessions for nutritious homes as a lifestyle drive,” says Musiime.

About the expo

This year’s exhibition takes place this weekend from August 12 to 13.

“From the moment gates open at 8am until 7:00pm, our visitors will be treated to an exciting and highly innovative driven expo experience.

Our theme this year; Inspiring a sustainable and environment friendly housing sector, continues to drive us towards sustainability,” says says Christabell K. Musiime, the show’s host.