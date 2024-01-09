Accessories for a more functional bathroom

Bar soap at the sink can be messy, a liquid soap dispenser will keep your sink area clean. Soap and soapy water are also culprits, for staining ceramic fittings, which is why you will notice, that corner on the sink where you keep a piece of soap is stained.

Hand washing soap in a dispenser, is also a more hygienic option, a soap dispenser protects the soap from external bacteria and germs since there is no direct contact with the soap.

The liquid soap will also last longer, unlike bar soap, which keeps wearing away every time it is exposed to water. It is also an affordable option, not all of us can afford to buy a new bottle of handwashing soap every time one runs out.

With a soap dispenser, you can buy the handwashing liquid soap of your choice in bulk, so you can keep refilling the dispenser every time it runs out. There is a variety of beautiful soap dispensers on the market.

Toothbrush Holder

If you have used a bathroom without a toothbrush holder, then you know how inconveniencing it can be to find a hygienic place to store it, once you have brushed.

Toothbrush storage is vital for maintaining your oral hygiene. According to Colgate.com, the best way to store a toothbrush is by placing it in a toothbrush holder.

Use holders designed for toothbrushes, as they will have air holes to ensure proper drying and will not damage the bristles. Do not store your toothbrush in random household items, plastic bags, or a toilet bag.

Proper aeration is essential for toothbrush hygiene, your toothbrush should dry well. You might think that putting tight covers on your toothbrush or hiding it away in a drawer after use is the safest way to keep it from germs, but it is not. If your toothbrush does not aerate and dry out completely, it may grow bacteria.

When buying one, select one with features that promote cleanliness. If the toothbrush holder is covered, then it should have ventilation holes, and it should be washable as well.

Last but not least, we all have a tendency to put our toothbrush holder right next to the sink, which is quite convenient but not the most hygienic place.

Whenever you wash your hands, dirty water and soap will splash on the toothbrushes. Hair particles as well when combing one’s hair. Find a good place far away from the sink and the toilet to reduce the amount of bacteria that will land on them.

Non-slip shower/bathmats

A wet, soapy bathroom floor is very dangerous, an unexpected fall in the bathroom can lead to severe injuries. Non-slip shower/bath mats are designed to prevent slips and falls in the bathroom when taking a shower. Non-slip shower mats are made of textured rubber material to provide increased gripping and traction.

The suction cups at the bottom attach the mat to the floor, preventing it from moving when one is taking a shower. These safety mats are especially good for the elderly and people whose bathroom floors are slippery.

Your bathroom floor should be completely dry before you place it on the floor. They are available in supermarkets and stores downtown that deal in toiletries.

Over the door/wall hooks

When the bathroom doesn’t have hooks, you will find that you put your towel and clothing on any surface available in the bathroom. Hooks in the bathroom provide space to hang clothing, sponges, or even guests’ toiletry bags. Always make sure to select hooks that are strong, durable, and resistant to rust.

Bathroom shelves

These will provide extra space in your bathroom, especially if your bathroom has little to no storage space. You can purchase a corner shelf with about four shelves, which you can mount in one of the corners in your bathroom.

This will provide ample space for your shower supplies and beauty products. You can also place your soap dish on a shelf instead of putting it on the floor.