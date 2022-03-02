After losing land fraudulently, actor Muwawu found a new estate that meets all his needs

Stage and screen actor Isaac Muwawu’s Nabigira Estate, named after his mother, lies on one and a half acres. PHOTOS/EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

The actor had initially built a house on land his father had acquired in Kikoni, Makerere. However, it did not have a land title and subsequently became contentious, leading to a court case and an injunction on the land and his house was destroyed.

Two houses stand side by side; one a relic from the colonial times and another a more modern home. The estate belongs to veteran stage and screen actor Isaac Muwawu. Muwawu explains that the old structure was his mother’s home and he purposefully bought the next plot and built his home there to be close to his mother.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.