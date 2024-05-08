Are you cutting your grass  the right way?

You can use all kinds of machines or manpower to cut your compound glass, but if you are not doing it right, you will continue to fight a losing battle. If you find yourself having to constantly mow your compound, chances are you are not doing it right. Expertly cutting your grass can make all the difference.

There are many reasons to keep your compound grass trimmed properly, such as keeping away pests, ensuring safety for the family and improving the aesthetic appeal of your home. Here are a few quick tips and tricks to help you do it right.

Length

For that glossy, vibrant lawn appearance, it is crucial not to mow your grass too close. While the optimal mowing height varies depending on the type of grass, when cutting grass during the hot season, it should be cut to a height of one to two inches and two to three inches during the rainy season. Cutting the grass too low compromises it, making it susceptible to pests and diseases.

Remember, grass blades produce food through photosynthesis, cutting it shorter reduces its ability to produce the required nutrients. . Scalping the lawn, which is the expert term for mowing too short, exposes it to high temperatures and drought stress, hindering recovery, especially in hot weather.

Use the grass as mulch

Many households prefer removing the grass as soon as it is cut for that neat compound look, yet this, if done consistently depletes nutrients from the soil. If you cut your grass regularly and the blades are young and tender, you should leave it on the lawn to be absorbed into the soil to add nutrients the natural way.

Clippings contain the same things as the rest of your grass, including water and the nutrients (especially nitrogen) that your lawn needs to stay healthy. However, if your grass is particularly long, it is better to remove it as the mature blades can smother emerging shoots and prevent them from growing.

Use the right tools

Your compound requires a variety of tools for effective and safe grass-cutting. The tools you choose vary according to the size and type of your lawn, as well as your physical abilities and budget. For small compounds, a grass slasher or electric corded mower can be sufficient, while larger ones may require a fuel-powered or battery-powered mower.

Self-propelled mowers can help reduce the physical strain of mowing. No matter what tool you choose, the blades to cut the grass should be sharp enough to provide a clean, efficient cut that will not damage your grass. Ensure that all blades are sharpened at least once per season, and consider replacing them if they are damaged or worn.

To check the quality of your blades, take a look at the grass afterward, if it looks torn and frayed, then they need sharpening. You will also need trimmers to help you cut the grass/weeds in smaller areas, where the lawn mower cannot reach. A rake to help collect fallen leaves on your grass, or to help spread cut grass around the compound and shears for caring for shrubs, flowers, or trees around your lawn.

When and how to cut

Cutting grass when it is wet is not only dangerous but can also result in an uneven cut. For a perfect cut, wait until the grass is dry but not during the hottest part of the day to prevent heat from affecting your grass. The best time to mow the compound is mid-morning or early evening, because this time, the sunlight is less direct and temperatures are usually cooler. This means there will be less strain on your grass.